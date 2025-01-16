Making the Healthy Choice the Easy One with Brooke Griffiths, Lauren Geldon, and Todd Nemura | Wellness Lehigh Valley

© 2025
In 2023, Lehigh Valley Health Network engaged Blue Zones to assess the Lehigh Valley’s readiness to become a Blue Zones Certified Community. A year later, LVHN, along with City Center Group, Leonard Parker Pool Institute for Health and the Lehigh Valley Phantoms sponsored the launch of the Blue Zones Project-Allentown and Blue Zones Activates in Bethlehem and Easton.

Listen in as Brooke Griffiths, Executive Director (Blue Zones Project-Allentown), Lauren Geldon (Director, Bethlehem Activate) and Todd Nemura (Director, Easton Activate) share their unique backgrounds and passions that will help guide this transformation, one that will enable and encourage healthy options.

Wellness Lehigh Valley takes a look at the many different elements and factors which can help people live healthy and fulfilling lives. New episodes air on alternating third Thursdays of the month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 1/16/25)

Sally is an active member of both the Lehigh Valley business community and non-profit community for over 40 years. She has been blessed with the opportunity to support both civic and business activity throughout the Lehigh Valley. She is currently on the board of the Rising Tide Community Loan Fund. Her past board and leadership roles include: WDIY, Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation, Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, The Hillside School, South Bethlehem Historical Society, Bethlehem Downtown Merchants Association, Allentown YWCA, Allentown Neighbor Housing and SouthSide Film Festival.
