-
Making the Healthy Choice the Easy One with Brooke Griffiths, Lauren Geldon, and Todd Nemura | Wellness Lehigh ValleySally Handlon welcomes Brooke Griffiths, Lauren Geldon, and Todd Nemura, the local directors for the Blue Zones project, to talk about their current efforts in our region.
-
Making the Healthy Choice the Easy One with Brooke Griffiths, Lauren Geldon, and Todd Nemura | Wellness Lehigh ValleySally Handlon welcomes Brooke Griffiths, Lauren Geldon, and Todd Nemura, the local directors for the Blue Zones project, to talk about their current efforts in our region.