Making the Healthy Choice the Easy One with Brooke Griffiths, Lauren Geldon, and Todd Nemura | Wellness Lehigh Valley

In 2023, Lehigh Valley Health Network engaged Blue Zones to assess the Lehigh Valley’s readiness to become a Blue Zones Certified Community. A year later, LVHN, along with City Center Group, Leonard Parker Pool Institute for Health and the Lehigh Valley Phantoms sponsored the launch of the Blue Zones Project-Allentown and Blue Zones Activates in Bethlehem and Easton.

Listen in as Brooke Griffiths, Executive Director (Blue Zones Project-Allentown), Lauren Geldon (Director, Bethlehem Activate) and Todd Nemura (Director, Easton Activate) share their unique backgrounds and passions that will help guide this transformation, one that will enable and encourage healthy options.

Wellness Lehigh Valley takes a look at the many different elements and factors which can help people live healthy and fulfilling lives. New episodes air on alternating third Thursdays of the month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 1/16/25)