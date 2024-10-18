"We're Limited By Our Environment": VR Therapy with Dr. Kryn McClain | Wellness Lehigh Valley

On this episode of Wellness Lehigh Valley, Sally Handlon talks to Dr. Kryn McClain, PHD, founder and CEO of Catapallo VR, a company creating virtual reality therapy methods for clients with autism, mental illness, and more. Dr. McClain discusses how the company started with the realization that many clients needed hands-on learning techniques that are also safe.

Sally and Dr. McClain give a glimpse into some of the modules and talk about who they might work best for. They also talk about the broad opportunities for VR therapy, and the idea that they're not trying to replace therapists, they're trying to enhance care.

(Original air-date: 10/17/24)