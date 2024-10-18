© 2024
Wellness Lehigh Valley

"We're Limited By Our Environment": VR Therapy with Dr. Kryn McClain | Wellness Lehigh Valley

By Sally Handlon
Published October 18, 2024 at 9:07 AM EDT
Catapallo VR

On this episode of Wellness Lehigh Valley, Sally Handlon talks to Dr. Kryn McClain, PHD, founder and CEO of Catapallo VR, a company creating virtual reality therapy methods for clients with autism, mental illness, and more. Dr. McClain discusses how the company started with the realization that many clients needed hands-on learning techniques that are also safe.

Sally and Dr. McClain give a glimpse into some of the modules and talk about who they might work best for. They also talk about the broad opportunities for VR therapy, and the idea that they're not trying to replace therapists, they're trying to enhance care.

Wellness Lehigh Valley takes a look at the many different elements and factors which can help people live healthy and fulfilling lives. New episodes air on alternating third Thursdays of the month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 10/17/24)

Tags
Wellness Lehigh Valley Dr. Kryn McClain, PHDCatapallo VRVirtual realityTherapyAutismMental Illness
Sally Handlon
Sally is an active member of both the Lehigh Valley business community and non-profit community for over 40 years. She has been blessed with the opportunity to support both civic and business activity throughout the Lehigh Valley. She is currently on the board of the Rising Tide Community Loan Fund. Her past board and leadership roles include: WDIY, Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation, Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, The Hillside School, South Bethlehem Historical Society, Bethlehem Downtown Merchants Association, Allentown YWCA, Allentown Neighbor Housing and SouthSide Film Festival.
