WDIY Headlines
Wellness Lehigh Valley

End-of-Life Support with Tia McCoun | Wellness Lehigh Valley

By Sally Handlon
Published November 20, 2025 at 2:44 PM EST

None of us get out of this life alive — and just as birth begins with labor, so does death. Supporting loved ones at the end of life can be scary and unfamiliar.

Join Sally Handlon as she talks with Tia McCoun, founder of the Boots and Wings Project, about understanding the basics of end-of-life care — and how we can walk this final journey with compassion and peace.

Wellness Lehigh Valley takes a look at the many different elements and factors which can help people live healthy and fulfilling lives. New episodes air on alternating third Thursdays of the month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 11/20/25)

Wellness Lehigh Valley Tia McCounBoots and Wings ProjectEnd-of-life care
Sally Handlon
Sally is an active member of both the Lehigh Valley business community and non-profit community for over 40 years. She has been blessed with the opportunity to support both civic and business activity throughout the Lehigh Valley. She is currently on the board of the Rising Tide Community Loan Fund. Her past board and leadership roles include: WDIY, Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation, Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, The Hillside School, South Bethlehem Historical Society, Bethlehem Downtown Merchants Association, Allentown YWCA, Allentown Neighbor Housing and SouthSide Film Festival.
