Wellness Lehigh Valley

The Heartbeat of Strong Communities with Dr. Harrison Bailey | Wellness Lehigh Valley

By Sally Handlon
Published July 17, 2025 at 3:45 PM EDT

Education is more than a business—it’s the heartbeat of strong communities and a bridge to the future. But with shifting societal norms, social media influence, rising polarization, and ongoing teacher shortages, what challenges are school leaders facing today?

Join Sally Handlon as Dr. Harrison Bailey, Superintendent of the Wilson Area School District, shares firsthand insights on leading a school district through complex times—only on Wellness Lehigh Valley.

Wellness Lehigh Valley takes a look at the many different elements and factors which can help people live healthy and fulfilling lives. New episodes air on alternating third Thursdays of the month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 7/17/25)

Sally Handlon
Sally is an active member of both the Lehigh Valley business community and non-profit community for over 40 years. She has been blessed with the opportunity to support both civic and business activity throughout the Lehigh Valley. She is currently on the board of the Rising Tide Community Loan Fund. Her past board and leadership roles include: WDIY, Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation, Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, The Hillside School, South Bethlehem Historical Society, Bethlehem Downtown Merchants Association, Allentown YWCA, Allentown Neighbor Housing and SouthSide Film Festival.
