Sale of Iconic PPL Tower Will "Help City's Revitalization" | WDIY Local News

The PPL Corporation announced the sale of the tower on Allentown’s North Ninth Street in a press release this week, saying that the tentative $9 million agreement was made with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-based developer D&D Realty Group.

The developer has revealed its plans to transform the iconic building into mixed-use commercial space, apartments, and other amenities. PPL representatives have expressed both their approval and excitement for the plan.

PPL President and CEO Vincent Sorgi noted that the company has been located in Allentown for a century, and plans to continue calling the city home for years to come. Therefore, he said, they “plan to remain part of the city’s growth story” and are aware of the “economic opportunities additional mixed-use commercial and residential space would bring to downtown Allentown.”

D&D Realty Group is known for its redevelopment projects, particularly those that involve converting existing properties into amenities like restaurants, storage, and grocery stores. They’ve said it’s their “bread and butter” to take historic downtown office buildings and change them with a focus on high-end results.

State Representative Josh Siegel offered his approval of the tentative agreement, which will continue development in his district. He thanked PPL for their ongoing commitment to Allentown through their former location of their headquarters in the downtown area, and by ensuring that its future benefits the city’s story of revitalization.

Siegel went on to say the project is critical to post-pandemic redevelopment, and that it’s further proof that Allentown is on the “leading edge of urban renewal and a strong model worthy of replication.”

Approval from the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is required in order for the sale to proceed.