WDIY's Charla Comunitaria Wins PA Association of Broadcasters Award

The Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters (PAB) has announced that WDIY's Charla Comunitaria has won a 2025 Excellence in Broadcasting Award for Outstanding Public Affairs Program/Program Series.

The announcement came earlier this month as the PAB named winners in several different categories for radio and television stations in the Commonwealth.

Charla Comunitaria is a monthly bilingual program focusing on the Lehigh Valley's Latin community through conversations with business owners, community leaders, and elected officials. The show is hosted by Aurea Ortiz and produced by WDIY News and Public Affairs Director James Zipprodt.

Recent episodes of Charla Comunitaria have featured Dr. John Grason discussing his experiences on trips to Puerto Rico, radio host Alfa Lopez and documentary filmmaker and reporter Marcia Robiou discussing key issues for Latinos in the run-up to the 2024 elections, and a Hispanic Heritage Month special with Nydia Ramos talking about her trailblazing work for the local Hispanic community in multiple fields.

Charla Comunitaria began in 2022 hosted by former Bethlehem Councilwoman Olga Negrón. Ortiz took over hosting duties in 2023 when Negrón was tapped to serve as Executive Director of Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro's Advisory Commission on Latino Affairs.

The PAB's award ceremony will be held on April 11 at the Harrisburg Hilton in Harrisburg, PA.

A full list of the 2025 radio and television winners will be announced at the PAB website.