"We Are Not a Monolith" with Marcia Robiou and Alfa Lopez | Charla Comunitaria

Aurea Ortiz sits down with Alfa Lopez, a former local Spanish-language radio host, to talk with documentary filmmaker and investigative reporter Marcia Robiou about her look into key issues for Latinos in this November's election. They discuss the idea that the community is taken for granted by candidates, but can be powerful if they all go to the voting booth.

Then, Aurea talks with Alfa about her transition from media to home health care, and how she found her passion for this new job. She offers crucial advice to keep seniors safe at home, and more.

(Original air-date: 10/24/24)