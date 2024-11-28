Being Thankful for the Experiences with Dr. John Grason | Charla Comunitaria

Aurea Ortiz talks with Dr. John Grason, UCC church member, father, husband, and retired engineer, about his lifetime of interesting experiences, including multiple trips in college to Puerto Rico. He shares his view of the places he visited, and his experience in Patillas — Bethlehem's newest sister city.

John also discusses his thankfulness for the experiences he's had, which he says wouldn't have been possible if prior generations of his family hadn't immigrated to the United States, and talks about a gratefulness for the people around you.

Charla Comunitaria features interviews and conversations which explore the Lehigh Valley's growing and thriving Latin American community. Catch new episodes the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Perspectives.

(Original air-date: 11/28/24)

