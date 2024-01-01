Grace Mansfield is a resident of the Lehigh Valley, a communication student at The University of Scranton ('27), and the host of Twenties Toolbox on WDIY. Her enthusiasm for media and storytelling extends to her role as the host of The Red and White on Spotify, a podcast dedicated to all things Philadelphia Phillies, and as an author of 10 self-published fiction novels. Grace is a passionate advocate for helping others and is on a journey of her own to build the next chapter of her life. In her free time, Grace is reading novels, watching a Phillies game, or writing a book.