Navigating Relationships with Dr. Amy Saborsky | Twenties Toolbox

On this episode, Grace Mansfield welcomes Dr. Amy Saborsky, a licensed psychologist, to talk about the sometimes challenging act of navigating relationships as a young adult. From platonic to familial to romantic relationships, they unpack it all.

Amy answers questions about finding trust in your partner, determining whether you're communicating openly, and finding the right relationships. She also talks about the challenge of letting relationships go, and shares the best advice she's ever been given.

Twenties Toolbox guides teens and young adults in figuring out how to navigate the next chapter of their lives. New episodes air on the last Tuesday of each month at 6pm following All Things Considered.

(Original air date: 2/25/25)