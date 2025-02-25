© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WDIY Headlines
Twenties Toolbox

Navigating Relationships with Dr. Amy Saborsky | Twenties Toolbox

By Grace Mansfield
Published February 25, 2025 at 3:36 PM EST

On this episode, Grace Mansfield welcomes Dr. Amy Saborsky, a licensed psychologist, to talk about the sometimes challenging act of navigating relationships as a young adult. From platonic to familial to romantic relationships, they unpack it all.

Amy answers questions about finding trust in your partner, determining whether you're communicating openly, and finding the right relationships. She also talks about the challenge of letting relationships go, and shares the best advice she's ever been given.

Twenties Toolbox guides teens and young adults in figuring out how to navigate the next chapter of their lives. New episodes air on the last Tuesday of each month at 6pm following All Things Considered.

(Original air date: 2/25/25)

Tags
Twenties Toolbox Dr. Amy SaborskyRelationshipsyoung adults
Grace Mansfield
Grace Mansfield is the host of Twenties Toolbox on WDIY. She is a resident of the Lehigh Valley, a communication student at The University of Scranton ('27), and the host of her own podcast dedicated to all things Philadelphia Phillies.
See stories by Grace Mansfield
Related Content