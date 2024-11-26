Mental Health and the Holidays with Wendy Kalamar and Dan Cosacchi | Twenties Toolbox

On this episode, Grace Mansfield begins by talking with Wendy Kalamar, Associate Dean of Student Retention and Wellness at DeSales University, to talk about how students' mental health may be negatively impacted during the holiday season. She gives tips for mitigating common struggles, explains why she doesn't support New Year's resolutions, and shares the best advice she's ever received.

Then, Grace sits down with Dan Cosacchi, Vice President for Mission and Ministry at the University of Scranton, to talk about how spirituality can have a positive effect on emotional wellbeing. They discuss the belief that spirituality is for everyone regardless of religious affiliation, and ways everyone can take a few minutes every day to center themselves.

Twenties Toolbox guides teens and young adults in figuring out how to navigate the next chapter of their lives. New episodes air on the last Tuesday of each month at 6pm following All Things Considered.

(Original air date: 11/26/24)