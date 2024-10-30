© 2024
WDIY Headlines
Twenties Toolbox

The Value and Power of Civic Engagement with Karen Smith and Olivia Benjamin | Twenties Toolbox

By Grace Mansfield
Published October 30, 2024 at 10:01 AM EDT

On this episode, Grace Mansfield talks first with Karen Smith, CEO of the Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley, about her journey to the role where she works to connect people with volunteer opportunities. She talks about the value of volunteering in your community from a young age and the various ways that could look.

Then, Grace welcomes Olivia Benjamin, a college student and campaign worker, to talk about what inspired her to get into political campaign work. Olivia talks about the experience she's earned at a young age, why she believes it's so important to get involved and get out to vote, and why she votes.

Twenties Toolbox guides teens and young adults in figuring out how to navigate the next chapter of their lives. New episodes air on the last Tuesday of each month at 6pm following All Things Considered.

(Original air date: 10/29/24)

Twenties Toolbox Karen SmithVolunteer Center of the Lehigh ValleyOlivia BenjaminVotingvolunteering
Grace Mansfield
Grace Mansfield is the host of Twenties Toolbox on WDIY. She is a resident of the Lehigh Valley, a communication student at The University of Scranton ('27), and the host of her own podcast dedicated to all things Philadelphia Phillies.
See stories by Grace Mansfield
