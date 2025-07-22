"The Failure Is the Best Part" with Tyler Rothrock | Twenties Toolbox

On this episode, Grace Mansfield sits down with comedian Tyler Rothrock to talk about how his career and life goals have changed over time and the importance of being able to pivot in life. Tyler explains how his current pursuit of a full-time career in comedy is different than the vision he had when he was a teenager.

Tyler also shares how grief and loss have impacted his journey. He talks about learning to do what he loves rather than what others expect and the positives that come with failure.

Twenties Toolbox guides teens and young adults in figuring out how to navigate the next chapter of their lives. New episodes air on the last Tuesday of each month at 6pm following All Things Considered.

(Original air date: 7/22/25)