Twenties Toolbox

"Focus on Creating You" with Pam Deller | Twenties Toolbox

By Grace Mansfield
Published April 22, 2025 at 3:54 PM EDT

On this episode, Grace Mansfield is joined by Pam Deller, Publisher with LV Style magazine, to talk about building a brand for yourself that creates an impact and tells people who you truly are. Pam describes a personal brand as character and explains the importance of leaving a positive impression after you've left a room.

Pam also discusses the struggle and benefits of overcoming fears, sharing a personal story of an obstacle she had to overcome in her early career, and she shares her advice for young people looking to be their best selves.

Twenties Toolbox guides teens and young adults in figuring out how to navigate the next chapter of their lives. New episodes air on the last Tuesday of each month at 6pm following All Things Considered.

(Original air date: 4/22/25)

Grace Mansfield
Grace Mansfield is the host of Twenties Toolbox on WDIY. She is a resident of the Lehigh Valley, a communication student at The University of Scranton ('27), and the host of her own podcast dedicated to all things Philadelphia Phillies.
