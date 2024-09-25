© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
🍂 Support WDIY's Fall Membership Drive! Call 610-758-8810 or tap here. 🧡
Valley Voices

"Neighborhoods are the Life Blood of a Community" with Mayor Sal Panto | Valley Voices

By Margaret McConnell
Published September 25, 2024 at 10:45 AM EDT

On this episode, Margaret McConnell talks with Easton Mayor Sal Panto as he serves his fifth consecutive term. He highlights the importance of uplifting both neighborhoods and the downtown area in order to make a complete and vibrant city. He also shares his current priorities, which include diversifying the city, creating affordable housing, and streamlining traffic of all kinds.

Mayor Panto also talks about the Blueprint Communities initiative that the City of Easton is involved in and their efforts to get all members of the community involved in deciding what the city should be. He also discusses topics like outdoor dining, climate action, and the importance of keeping the public engaged.

Valley Voices brings you conversations covering all things local from news, politics and government to culture, and community issues that are relevant to Lehigh Valley residents. Valley Voices airs periodically with rotating hosts.

(Original air-date: 9/24/24)

Tags
Valley Voices Sal Panto Jr.EastonBlueprint CommunitiesdiningparkingClimate Action
Margaret McConnell
Margaret McConnell is Executive Director of WDIY. She began her role in February, 2024.
See stories by Margaret McConnell
Related Content