Changing the Culture of Transportation with Mayor J. William Reynolds | Valley Voices

On this episode, Margaret McConnell is joined by Bethlehem Mayor J. William Reynolds to talk about the transportation improvement plans in the works around the city and the positive impacts they'll have on how residents view transportation. They discuss projects like a pedestrian bridge from North to South side, improvements scheduled for West Broad Street, and more.

Mayor Reynolds shares some Bethlehem to help better understand why our roads are the way that they are and talks about the importance of making changes that make our streets safer and more useful for all of today's residents.

Valley Voices brings you conversations covering all things local from news, politics and government to culture, and community issues that are relevant to Lehigh Valley residents. Valley Voices airs periodically with rotating hosts.

(Original air-date: 7/26/24)