Telling the Story of Road Safety in Allentown with Mayor Matt Tuerk and Jaime Lavin | Valley Voices

On this episode, Margaret McConnell talks with Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk and Jaime Lavin of the Government Innovation program at Bloomberg Philanthropies about how the two have been working on funding to improve traffic safety in Allentown. They discuss the outdated infrastructure and how it's negatively impacting residents.

They discuss how the City of Allentown got involved in the Bloomberg program and Allentown's Safe Streets For All initiative. Jaime and Mayor Tuerk also explain how an actionable plan can be difficult to achieve, but can be made easier with the help of programs like this.

Valley Voices brings you conversations covering all things local from news, politics and government to culture, and community issues that are relevant to Lehigh Valley residents. Valley Voices airs periodically with rotating hosts.

(Original air-date: 7/26/24)