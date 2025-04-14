PHOTOS: WDIY's 'Charla Comunitaria' Wins Award at PA Association of Broadcasters' 2025 Ceremony

The Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters held their 2025 Excellence in Broadcasting Awards ceremony in Harrisburg on Friday — and WDIY's 'Charla Comunitaria' was one of the honorees.

Charla Comunitaria host Aurea Ortiz accepted the award for Outstanding Public Affairs Program/Program Series for the monthly radio show and podcast. This is Charla Comunitaria and Aurea Ortiz's first Excellence in Broadcasting Award, and WDIY's 13th overall since 2021.

"My sincere gratitude and appreciation go to Olga Negron, the visionary behind Charla Comunitaria, for her unwavering belief in me and for serving as an inspiration to many, including our listeners and the guests who have graciously shared their stories," Ortiz said. "Their contributions have enabled our community to better understand the welcoming environment we strive to create, one that is dedicated to serving and assisting others."

"The opportunity to interview numerous individuals who inspire others is both exhilarating and motivating. It drives me to produce content that is engaging, informative, and compelling, one episode at a time," Ortiz continued. "Thanks to WDIY 88.1, our Hispanic community has a platform to express their concerns, joys, events, achievements, and, most importantly, their unique personal narratives, fostering a space that amplifies all voices within our community."

Charla Comunitaria is a monthly bilingual radio program and podcast focusing on the Lehigh Valley’s Latin community through conversations with business owners, community leaders, and elected officials. The show is hosted by Aurea Ortiz and produced by WDIY News and Public Affairs Director James Zipprodt.