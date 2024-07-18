New Economic Development Funding Helps Sites Like Bethlehem Steel | WDIY Local News

Governor Josh Shapiro joined local leaders this week on the former site of Bethlehem Steel to promote his new economic development strategy.

Senator Lisa Boscola highlighted Bethlehem as an example of the government coming together with businesses, which will be accomplished further thanks to the new budget.

“For over a decade, Pennsylvania sat on the sidelines and let other states pass us by on sound economic development policy and investing in our future. And today we’re here to let everyone know that Pennsylvania is open for business and ready to invest.”

Included in the budget is an expansion in the Historic Preservation Tax Credit and $400 million for the PA SITES program, which increases development at sites like Bethlehem Steel.

Representative Steve Samuelson emphasized the ability of these benefits to impact the region for generations to come, while State Senator Nick Miller called the Lehigh Valley the fastest growing area in the state.

Governor Shapiro agreed with the legislators’ mentions of his frequent visits to the Lehigh Valley, and echoed Senator Miller’s statement.

“We’re here because this is obviously a critically important part of our Commonwealth. But we’re also here because this is an area that’s got its act together. Everybody understands the important role that economic development plays in creating a safer, healthier environment where more people can put food on the table and provide for their families. I mean, that's what real freedom looks like.”

The press conference concluded with a ceremonial signing of the new budget, which Shapiro says he chose to do in the Lehigh Valley because he’s learned so much about successful economic development during his frequent visits.