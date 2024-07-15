© 2024
Local Lawmakers Praise Education Funding in New Budget | WDIY Local News

WDIY | By James Zipprodt
Published July 15, 2024 at 10:43 AM EDT
State Representatives Peter Schweyer (left) and Mike Schlossberg (right) praised the funding devoted to education in the recently-passed state budget, which could particularly help schools in the Lehigh Valley.
PA House Democratic Caucus
On Thursday, nearly two weeks after the deadline, the state legislature presented a budget to Governor Shapiro. That budget includes historic investments in education, economic development, affordable housing, public transit, and more.

Education funding was a top priority after a 2023 court ruling determined Pennsylvania’s funding of public schools to be unconstitutional. Lawmakers are praising the new investments in public education, including State Representatives Mike Schlossberg and Peter Schweyer of the Lehigh Valley.

In a statement, Representative Schlossberg called the budget a significant step toward “the pursuit of fair funding” for districts like Allentown and Parkland. The Parkland School District will see a $2.4 million increase, while Allentown will see a $35.9 million increase, along with ongoing adjustments for fair funding.

Representative Schweyer, who serves as the Majority Chairman for the Pennsylvania Education Committee, said in a statement that this budget will start to fix decades of underfunding that’s “left many schools further behind.”

Governor Shapiro echoed the pride felt by many members of the State Congress at a press conference Thursday. The budget negotiations, he said, illustrate a willingness for both parties to work together.

“We are the only state in the nation with a divided legislature… Here in Pennsylvania, we are proving that we can make progress, that we can bring people together to solve big problems.”
James Zipprodt
James is the News and Public Affairs Director for WDIY. He reports on stories in the Lehigh Valley and across the state which impact the region, along with managing WDIY's volunteers who help create the station's diverse line-up of public affairs programs.
