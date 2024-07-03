Rep. Siegel Introduces Protections For Gender-Affirming Care | WDIY Local News

As of May, half of U.S. states have introduced restrictions on gender-affirming care. Some of these states border Pennsylvania, and some legislators in the state are working to prevent any negative impacts to this healthcare.

One such legislator is State Representative Josh Siegel of Lehigh County, who announced in a press release this week his introduction of a package of bills that seek to protect gender-affirming care in Pennsylvania.

According to the bill memorandum, medical professionals widely agree that gender-affirming healthcare is both safe and necessary. Although this care is still allowed in Pennsylvania, residents of neighboring states who come here in search of it may face out-of-state investigations.

The two bills would prevent these out-of-state interventions, ensuring that “neither [providers] nor the people who seek the care should face punishment or intrusion.”

Representative Siegel joined members of the LGBTQ+ community in Harrisburg just before the end of Pride Month to celebrate the introduction of the package of bills.

“I believe that Pennsylvania must be a beacon of hope, a sanctuary for individuals living their truth, trying to be themselves. And I believe that passing legislation like that is so critical to making sure that we say once and for all here in the Commonwealth that love is the law of the land.”

Both bills are currently in committee awaiting votes.