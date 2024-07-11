PPL Prepares for Hurricane Season | WDIY Local News

Weather experts are predicting above-average hurricane activity in the region this season. Because of that, PPL Electric Utilities shared this week that they’re on “high alert” and are preparing early to respond to any severe weather within its service area.

Hurricane Beryl was the second named storm this season, and it won’t be the last. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is predicting between 17 and 25 named storms throughout the season, which typically stretches from June 1 to November 1.

Although hurricanes don’t usually hit Pennsylvania directly, their remnants can cause severe winds and heavy rain, and PPL says they’ve been making year-round improvements to strengthen the energy grid in hopes of preventing power outages.

When power outages do occur, the company has installed new software to locate fault locations and help restore power faster.

In terms of responding to storms, PPL says they forecast multiple days in advance to mobilize teams as soon as severe weather materializes. This often means implementing around-the-clock coverage.

Customers can prepare for severe weather, too. PPL suggests taking steps in advance like preparing an emergency kit, keeping phones charged, and installing lightning rods on your property.

During severe weather, customers can report outages at pplelectric.com or text “outage” to 898775. Customers can sign up for alerts and outage updates at pplelectric.com/alerts, and can check the status of an outage at pplelectric.com/outage.

PPL suggests staying clear of downed wires and avoiding using appliances or electronics plugged into outlets during storms. Portable generators should never be operated in enclosed areas, appliances that were on when the power went off should be turned off, and customers should keep a distance from crews working to restore power.