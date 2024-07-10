City of Allentown Seeking Input on Zoning Rules | WDIY Local News

The City of Allentown recently launched its Vision 2030 Plan, a comprehensive blueprint for economic development over the coming years. As Pennsylvania’s third largest city, Allentown is looking to shift from its former focus on industry to a new identity as a hub for business, services, entertainment, and living.

As part of this plan, the city is beginning a new project called ZONE Allentown, which according to a press release, seeks to update the zoning ordinance, zoning map, and Subdivision and Land Development Ordinance (SALDO).

Key goals include removing obstacles to economic development, streamlining the development approval process, encouraging development in targeted growth locations, and protecting stable residential neighborhoods.

Balancing preservation and growth is vital. While a key purpose of the plan is to create more business space, that new space must respect the city’s traditional character and be high quality and adaptable. ZONE Allentown seeks to ensure new development matches the area it’s established in, supports housing and employment accessibility, and is environmentally and walkable friendly.

ZONE Allentown is currently in a draft stage. Open houses for feedback and suggestions will take place on the following dates:



Wednesday, July 10 from 6 - 8 PM at the Fearless Fire Company

Thursday, July 11 from 6 - 8 PM at Theatre514

Open office hours will also take place at City Hall on July 10 and 11 from 9 - 11 AM.

After public comment is closed and feedback is considered, the drafts will be revised and adopted, with a goal of implementation by the end of the year.

The current drafts can be found at allentownpa.gov/zoneallentown, and comments can be submitted to zoneallentown@allentownpa.gov.