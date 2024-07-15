New Transportation Coming to Musikfest | WDIY Local News

ArtsQuest is proud to announce that new bus services are coming to this year’s Musikfest thanks to a multilevel and citywide partnership.

According to a press release, LANTA, the Bethlehem Parking Authority, the City of Bethlehem, the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, Historic Bethlehem, the SouthSide Arts District and ArtsQuest have come together to make Musikfest more accessible for people to attend and enjoy a summertime tradition that is entering its 41st year.

LANTA’s Enhanced Bus Service (EBS) system will begin its new route, the Gold Line, from North Side to SouthSide Bethlehem, beginning August 2. Along with the Blue Line from Trexlertown to Easton and the Green Line from Whitehall to the Casino, they will also allow for stops throughout the festival, along with the already running North South Transfer and the Parking Garages shuttles.

AJ Jordan, LANTA Director of Planning & Scheduling said “LANTA is proud to be a partner in this project, bringing real-time bus tracking and ADA Shuttle Access to this event for the first time. With our growing EBS Rapid Transit network, we aim to be a reliable option to get to and around Musikfest and other festivals in Bethlehem.”

The new EBS System will run from Monday through Saturdays, 6 a.m. to 1:40 a.m. and Sundays from 6 a.m. to 9:40 p.m.

