Allentown Gives Resources for Ongoing Heat | WDIY Local News

As Lehigh Valley residents try to stay cool during another heat advisory this week, the City of Allentown is trying to help. For the second week in a row, they’ve released a list of resources for residents to cool down during the day.

City pools are open from noon to 7 PM, but only for residents and season pass holders. Admission is free until capacity is full. City pools include Cedar Beach Pool (101 N. Ott St.), Irving Pool (731 N. Irving St.), and Mack Pool (1901 Mack Blvd.).

Spray parks are another good option for cooling down. The free parks are open from 11 AM to 8 PM every day. These parks can be found at Bucky Boyle Park (10 Pump Pl.), the Old Fairgrounds (5th St. between Gordon and Liberty St.), and Valania Park (531 Union St.).

Cooling stations are also being provided from 11 AM to 3 PM through Wednesday by the Allentown Fire Department. These can be found at Roosevelt Park (271 Camp St.), Jordan Park (1001 N. 6th St.), and the Union Terrace Soccer Fields (across from Union Terrace Elementary).

Swimming or bathing in creeks or waterways within City parks is prohibited, as it involves both maintenance and safety concerns.

Officials are asking residents to stay safe in this heat, which can be dangerous especially for young children and older adults. Residents are advised to stay hydrated and stay indoors with air-conditioning if possible.

Those in need of a place to go with air conditioning can visit the Allentown Public Library, the Cumberland Gardens Community Room, the Executive Education Charter School, and Lehigh Valley Active Life.