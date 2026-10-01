My 3 Songs: Joetta Clark Diggs, 4-Time Olympian
Blend host Scott Sherk welcomes Joetta Clark Diggs, a four-time Olympian, 11-time USA national champion, author, public speaker, and fitness and wellness advocate, for another edition of My 3 Songs.
Diggs talks about growing up in Newark, New Jersey, her decades-long career in track and field, and returning to competition as a masters athlete. She also shares the stories behind the music she selected, including Cheryl Lynn's "Got to Be Real" and a song by fellow Essex County native Whitney Houston.
She will also be a celebrity panelist at WDIY's Lehigh Valley Hollywood Squares fundraiser on Tuesday, October 27 at the State Theatre Center for the Arts in Easton.
Get tickets and event information here:
https://www.wdiy.org/lehigh-valley-hollywood-squares
Playlist:
• Cheryl Lynn - "Got to Be Real" - Cheryl Lynn (1978)
• Whitney Houston - "I'm Every Woman" - The Bodyguard: Original Soundtrack Album
• Kenny Bobien - "You Are My Friend" - You Are My Friend (1997)
(Recorded: 9/15/2026)