My 3 Songs: Joetta Clark Diggs, 4-Time Olympian

Blend host Scott Sherk welcomes Joetta Clark Diggs, a four-time Olympian, 11-time USA national champion, author, public speaker, and fitness and wellness advocate, for another edition of My 3 Songs.

Diggs talks about growing up in Newark, New Jersey, her decades-long career in track and field, and returning to competition as a masters athlete. She also shares the stories behind the music she selected, including Cheryl Lynn's "Got to Be Real" and a song by fellow Essex County native Whitney Houston.

She will also be a celebrity panelist at WDIY's Lehigh Valley Hollywood Squares fundraiser on Tuesday, October 27 at the State Theatre Center for the Arts in Easton.

Get tickets and event information here:

https://www.wdiy.org/lehigh-valley-hollywood-squares

Playlist:

• Cheryl Lynn - "Got to Be Real" - Cheryl Lynn (1978)

• Whitney Houston - "I'm Every Woman" - The Bodyguard: Original Soundtrack Album

• Kenny Bobien - "You Are My Friend" - You Are My Friend (1997)

(Recorded: 9/15/2026)

