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My 3 Songs: Joetta Clark Diggs, 4-Time Olympian

WDIY | By Scott Sherk
Published October 1, 2026 at 6:16 AM EDT
Blend host Scott Sherk welcomes four-time Olympian Joetta Clark Diggs for My 3 Songs to share the music that has inspired her life and career.
1 of 1  — joetta
Blend host Scott Sherk welcomes four-time Olympian Joetta Clark Diggs for My 3 Songs to share the music that has inspired her life and career.

Blend host Scott Sherk welcomes Joetta Clark Diggs, a four-time Olympian, 11-time USA national champion, author, public speaker, and fitness and wellness advocate, for another edition of My 3 Songs.

Diggs talks about growing up in Newark, New Jersey, her decades-long career in track and field, and returning to competition as a masters athlete. She also shares the stories behind the music she selected, including Cheryl Lynn's "Got to Be Real" and a song by fellow Essex County native Whitney Houston.

She will also be a celebrity panelist at WDIY's Lehigh Valley Hollywood Squares fundraiser on Tuesday, October 27 at the State Theatre Center for the Arts in Easton.

Get tickets and event information here:
https://www.wdiy.org/lehigh-valley-hollywood-squares

Playlist:

• Cheryl Lynn - "Got to Be Real" - Cheryl Lynn (1978)

• Whitney Houston - "I'm Every Woman" - The Bodyguard: Original Soundtrack Album

• Kenny Bobien - "You Are My Friend" - You Are My Friend (1997)

(Recorded: 9/15/2026)
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Scott Sherk
Scott Sherk is a sound artist and sculptor and a professor emeritus at Muhlenberg College. In addition to his practice as an artist, he has collected records and sounds since his first purchase, James Brown’s Cold Sweat, which was later stolen from his dorm room at Haverford College where he hosted a radio show on the college station. He lives with his partner, Pat Badt, in Orefield where they maintain painting, sculpture and sound studios in their three barns.
See stories by Scott Sherk
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