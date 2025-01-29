My 3 Songs: Ty Furman of the Williams Center for the Arts
Bill Dautremont-Smith welcomes Ty Furman, Director of the Performance Series at the Williams Center for the Arts at Lafayette College for another edition of My 3 Songs. Ty picks out three songs to play and tells us why he picked them and what they mean to him.
Playlist:
- Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra - "Mars, The Bringer of War" (Gustav Holst) - The Planets (2017)
- Ella Fitzgerald - "Someone to Watch Over Me" - Ella Sings Gershwin - Decca Records (1951)
- Jonathan Larson - "Seasons of Love" - Rent (Original Broadway Cast Recording) - Universal Music Corp. (1996)
Listen to full versions of the songs below.
(Original air-date: 1/14/2025)