© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

My 3 Songs: Ty Furman of the Williams Center for the Arts

WDIY | By Bill Dautremont-Smith
Published January 29, 2025 at 1:51 PM EST
Ty Furman (Right) and Bill Dautremont-Smith (Left) in the WDIY studios.

Bill Dautremont-Smith welcomes Ty Furman, Director of the Performance Series at the Williams Center for the Arts at Lafayette College for another edition of My 3 Songs. Ty picks out three songs to play and tells us why he picked them and what they mean to him.

Playlist:

  • Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra - "Mars, The Bringer of War" (Gustav Holst) - The Planets (2017)
  • Ella Fitzgerald - "Someone to Watch Over Me" - Ella Sings Gershwin - Decca Records (1951)
  • Jonathan Larson - "Seasons of Love" - Rent (Original Broadway Cast Recording) - Universal Music Corp. (1996)

Listen to full versions of the songs below.

(Original air-date: 1/14/2025)
Tags
WDIY Headlines My 3 SongsInterviewTy FurmanWilliams Center for the Arts at Lafayette CollegeLive
Bill Dautremont-Smith
Dr. Bill Dautremont-Smith was Executive Director at WDIY from April 2008 until his retirement in August 2013. His involvement in radio began at WDIY in February 2003, after taking an early retirement from a long career in technology development at Agere/Lucent/AT&T/Bell Labs, where he was CTO responsible for strategy development of one of Agere's fiber optic communications divisions.
See stories by Bill Dautremont-Smith
Related Content