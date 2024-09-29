My 3 Songs: Lehigh Valley with Love's George Wacker

Bill Dautremont-Smith brings you another installment of "My 3 Songs", this time with George Wacker, the founder and producer of the popular online page, Lehigh Valley with Love. Wacker picks out three songs and discuss the meaning they have to him.

Playlist:



Faith No More - "Epic" - The Real Thing (1989) - Slash/Reprise Records

(1989) - Slash/Reprise Records Viagra Boys - "Troglodyte" - Cave World (2022) - Year0001

(2022) - Year0001 Big Wreck - "Wolves" - Albatross (2012) - Anthem/Warner Music Canada



Listen to full versions of the songs below.

(Original air-date: 9/17/2024)

