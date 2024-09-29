© 2024
My 3 Songs: Lehigh Valley with Love's George Wacker

WDIY
Published September 29, 2024 at 11:38 AM EDT
George Wacker (left) and Bill Dautremont-Smith (right) in the WDIY studios.

Bill Dautremont-Smith brings you another installment of "My 3 Songs", this time with George Wacker, the founder and producer of the popular online page, Lehigh Valley with Love. Wacker picks out three songs and discuss the meaning they have to him.

Playlist:

  • Faith No More - "Epic" - The Real Thing (1989) - Slash/Reprise Records
  • Viagra Boys - "Troglodyte" - Cave World (2022) - Year0001
  • Big Wreck - "Wolves" - Albatross (2012) - Anthem/Warner Music Canada

Listen to full versions of the songs below.

(Original air-date: 9/17/2024)
WDIY Headlines My 3 SongsInterviewGeorge WackerLehigh Valley with Live