My 3 Songs: ArtsQuest President and CEO Kassie Hilgert

WDIY | By Bill Dautremont-Smith
Published May 8, 2024 at 4:25 AM EDT
Kassie Hilgert sits at a table in front of a microphone in the WDIY studios.
Kassie Hilgert picks out her selections for "My 3 Songs" during The Blend with host Bill Dautremont-Smith.

Bill Dautremonth-Smith welcomes Kassie Hilgert, ArtsQuest President and CEO to the studio to pick out three songs and discuss the meaning they have to her.

Playlist:

  • Lady Gaga - "Grigio Girls" - Joanne [Deluxe Edition] (2016) - Interscope Records
  • Pure Prairie League - "Amie" - Bustin' Out (1972) - RCA Records
  • Rush - "Red Barchetta" - Moving Pictures (1981) - Mercury Records

Listen to full version of the songs below.

(Original air-date: 2/27/2024)
Bill Dautremont-Smith
Dr. Bill Dautremont-Smith was Executive Director at WDIY from April 2008 until his retirement in August 2013. His involvement in radio began at WDIY in February 2003, after taking an early retirement from a long career in technology development at Agere/Lucent/AT&T/Bell Labs, where he was CTO responsible for strategy development of one of Agere's fiber optic communications divisions.
