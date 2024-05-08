My 3 Songs: ArtsQuest President and CEO Kassie Hilgert
Bill Dautremonth-Smith welcomes Kassie Hilgert, ArtsQuest President and CEO to the studio to pick out three songs and discuss the meaning they have to her.
Playlist:
- Lady Gaga - "Grigio Girls" - Joanne [Deluxe Edition] (2016) - Interscope Records
- Pure Prairie League - "Amie" - Bustin' Out (1972) - RCA Records
- Rush - "Red Barchetta" - Moving Pictures (1981) - Mercury Records
Listen to full version of the songs below.
(Original air-date: 2/27/2024)