My 3 Songs: ArtsQuest President and CEO Kassie Hilgert

Bill Dautremonth-Smith welcomes Kassie Hilgert, ArtsQuest President and CEO to the studio to pick out three songs and discuss the meaning they have to her.

Playlist:



Lady Gaga - "Grigio Girls" - Joanne [Deluxe Edition] (2016) - Interscope Records

Pure Prairie League - "Amie" - Bustin' Out (1972) - RCA Records

Rush - "Red Barchetta" - Moving Pictures (1981) - Mercury Records

(Original air-date: 2/27/2024)