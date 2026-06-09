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My 3 Songs: Singer Songwriter Kendal Conrad

WDIY | By Bill Dautremont-Smith
Published June 9, 2026 at 7:48 AM EDT
Bill Dautremont-Smith welcomes singer-songwriter Kendall Conrad for another edition of My 3 Songs.
Kendal Conrad in the WDIY studios.

WDIY welcomes singer-songwriter Kendal Conrad for another edition of My 3 Songs. Kendall picks out three songs to play and tells us why she picked them and what they mean to her.

Kendal also discusses performing with Keith Urban at Musikfest, appearing as part of Lehigh Valley Hollywood Squares, and her own music, including “I Don’t Need You Now” and “Leader of the Pack.” In the interview, she says Reba McEntire taught her about country music, Whitney Houston taught her how to sing, and Taylor Swift helped inspire her to write songs and learn guitar.

Playlist:

• Reba McEntire - “I’m Gonna Take That Mountain” - Room to Breathe (2003)
• Whitney Houston - “Greatest Love of All” - Whitney Houston (1985)
• Taylor Swift - “Tim McGraw” - Taylor Swift (2006)

Also heard:

• Kendal Conrad - “I Don’t Need You Now”
• Kendal Conrad - “Leader of the Pack”

Listen to full versions of the songs below.

(Original air-date: 9/16/2025)
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WDIY Headlines My 3 SongsInterviewKendal ConradLive
Bill Dautremont-Smith
Dr. Bill Dautremont-Smith was Executive Director at WDIY from April 2008 until his retirement in August 2013. His involvement in radio began at WDIY in February 2003, after taking an early retirement from a long career in technology development at Agere/Lucent/AT&T/Bell Labs, where he was CTO responsible for strategy development of one of Agere's fiber optic communications divisions.
See stories by Bill Dautremont-Smith
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