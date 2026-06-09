My 3 Songs: Singer Songwriter Kendal Conrad

WDIY welcomes singer-songwriter Kendal Conrad for another edition of My 3 Songs. Kendall picks out three songs to play and tells us why she picked them and what they mean to her.

Kendal also discusses performing with Keith Urban at Musikfest, appearing as part of Lehigh Valley Hollywood Squares, and her own music, including “I Don’t Need You Now” and “Leader of the Pack.” In the interview, she says Reba McEntire taught her about country music, Whitney Houston taught her how to sing, and Taylor Swift helped inspire her to write songs and learn guitar.

Playlist:

• Reba McEntire - “I’m Gonna Take That Mountain” - Room to Breathe (2003)

• Whitney Houston - “Greatest Love of All” - Whitney Houston (1985)

• Taylor Swift - “Tim McGraw” - Taylor Swift (2006)

Also heard:

• Kendal Conrad - “I Don’t Need You Now”

• Kendal Conrad - “Leader of the Pack”

Listen to full versions of the songs below.

(Original air-date: 9/16/2025)