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My 3 Songs: Jason King Jones of Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival

WDIY | By Bill Dautremont-Smith
Published September 24, 2026 at 11:00 AM EDT
Jason King Jones, Artistic Director of the Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival.

Bill Dautremont-Smith welcomes Jason King Jones, Artistic Director of the Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival at DeSales University, for another edition of My 3 Songs. Jones picks out three songs to play and tells us why he picked them and what they mean to him.

Jones discusses growing up in the Ozarks, his journey to a career in theater and the music that has stayed with him along the way, from Cat Stevens to Midlake and Phoebe Bridgers.

Jones will also be a celebrity panelist at WDIY's Lehigh Valley Hollywood Squares fundraiser on Tuesday, October 27 at the State Theatre Center for the Arts in Easton. Get tickets and event information here.

Playlist:

• Cat Stevens - "Father and Son" - Tea for the Tillerman (1970)

• Midlake - "Roscoe" - The Trials of Van Occupanther (2006)

• Phoebe Bridgers - "Haunted" - Lost Weekend (2026)

Listen to full versions of the songs above.

(Original air-date: 9/21/2026)
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Bill Dautremont-Smith
Dr. Bill Dautremont-Smith was Executive Director at WDIY from April 2008 until his retirement in August 2013. His involvement in radio began at WDIY in February 2003, after taking an early retirement from a long career in technology development at Agere/Lucent/AT&T/Bell Labs, where he was CTO responsible for strategy development of one of Agere's fiber optic communications divisions.
See stories by Bill Dautremont-Smith
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