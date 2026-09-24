My 3 Songs: Jason King Jones of Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival

Bill Dautremont-Smith welcomes Jason King Jones, Artistic Director of the Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival at DeSales University, for another edition of My 3 Songs. Jones picks out three songs to play and tells us why he picked them and what they mean to him.

Jones discusses growing up in the Ozarks, his journey to a career in theater and the music that has stayed with him along the way, from Cat Stevens to Midlake and Phoebe Bridgers.

Jones will also be a celebrity panelist at WDIY's Lehigh Valley Hollywood Squares fundraiser on Tuesday, October 27 at the State Theatre Center for the Arts in Easton. Get tickets and event information here.

Playlist:

• Cat Stevens - "Father and Son" - Tea for the Tillerman (1970)

• Midlake - "Roscoe" - The Trials of Van Occupanther (2006)

• Phoebe Bridgers - "Haunted" - Lost Weekend (2026)

Listen to full versions of the songs above.

(Original air-date: 9/21/2026)

