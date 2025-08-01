Join Us for a Night of Laughs, Local Legends & Community Impact!

WDIY 88.1 FM proudly presents Lehigh Valley “Hollywood” Squares — a one-of-a-kind, live game show fundraiser that brings together local celebrity panelists and audience contestants for a night of trivia, fun, and fundraising in support of WDIY’s mission. Our host for the evening will be Laura McHugh from the United Way.

Inspired by the classic TV game show, this interactive, high-energy event will include:



A 3x3 celebrity panel grid featuring local leaders, entertainers, and surprise guests

Live host + audience participation

Trivia rounds (both scripted and unscripted)

Raffles, prizes, and more!

Whether you're a trivia buff, a supporter of public radio, or just love a good laugh — this is your chance to enjoy a night out while helping us raise funds for free, independent news, diverse music, and cultural programming that uplifts and reflects the Lehigh Valley.

DETAILS

Date: Tuesday, October 28, 2025

Time: 6 PM

Location: State Theatre Center for the Arts, 453 Northampton St, Easton, PA 18042

TICKETS



General Admission: $75

$75 VIP Ticket: $125 (includes meet + greet panelist, lite bites and drinks) (20 available)

PRESENTING SPONSOR

🌟 Want to Become a Sponsor?

WDIY is currently accepting sponsorships for this signature event. For sponsorship opportunities, contact Margaret McConnell at margaret@wdiy.org.

💡 All proceeds benefit WDIY 88.1 FM, helping us continue to deliver trusted news, music, arts & culture, and community programming — free and accessible to all.

Follow us on social media @wdiyfm and stay tuned for celebrity panelist announcements starting late July!

Facebook • Instagram • Threads • Bluesky • YouTube • LinkedIn

