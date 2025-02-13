My 3 Songs: Ricardo Reyes, Art Galleries Curator at Lafayette College

Scott Sherk welcomes Ricardo "Rico" Reyes, Director of Galleries and Curator of Collections at Lafayette College for another edition of My 3 Songs. Ricardo picks out three songs to play, and he tells us why he picked them and what they mean to him.

Playlist:



Freddie Aguilar - "Bayan Ko" - 'Di Ka Nag-iisa - Freddie Aguilar Greatest Hits (1985)

- Freddie Aguilar Greatest Hits (1985) John Coltrane & Johnny Hartman - "Lush Life" - John Coltrane and Johnny Hartman - Impulse! Records (1963)

- Impulse! Records (1963) The Kolors - "ITALOSDISCO" - Italodisco - Warner Music Italy (2023)

Listen to full versions of the songs below.

Dr. Reyes oversees the activities of the Williams Center Gallery, Grossman Gallery, Kirby Art Study Center, and Art on Campus at Lafayette College. In addition, he co-chairs the Lehigh Valley 250 organizing committee.

(Original Air-Date: 2/11/2025)

