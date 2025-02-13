© 2025
My 3 Songs: Ricardo Reyes, Art Galleries Curator at Lafayette College

WDIY | By Scott Sherk
Published February 13, 2025 at 3:23 PM EST
Contributed Photo
/
Lafayette College
Ricardo Reyes

Scott Sherk welcomes Ricardo "Rico" Reyes, Director of Galleries and Curator of Collections at Lafayette College for another edition of My 3 Songs. Ricardo picks out three songs to play, and he tells us why he picked them and what they mean to him.

Playlist:

  • Freddie Aguilar - "Bayan Ko" - 'Di Ka Nag-iisa - Freddie Aguilar Greatest Hits (1985)
  • John Coltrane & Johnny Hartman - "Lush Life" - John Coltrane and Johnny Hartman - Impulse! Records (1963)
  • The Kolors - "ITALOSDISCO" - Italodisco - Warner Music Italy (2023)

Listen to full versions of the songs below.

Dr. Reyes oversees the activities of the Williams Center Gallery, Grossman Gallery, Kirby Art Study Center, and Art on Campus at Lafayette College. In addition, he co-chairs the Lehigh Valley 250 organizing committee.

(Original Air-Date: 2/11/2025)
Scott Sherk
Scott Sherk is a sound artist and sculptor and a professor emeritus at Muhlenberg College. In addition to his practice as an artist, he has collected records and sounds since his first purchase, James Brown’s Cold Sweat, which was later stolen from his dorm room at Haverford College where he hosted a radio show on the college station. He lives with his partner, Pat Badt, in Orefield where they maintain painting, sculpture and sound studios in their three barns.
See stories by Scott Sherk
