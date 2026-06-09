My 3 Songs: Elizabeth Ortiz of Cactus Blue Cafe

Bill Dautremont-Smith welcomes Elizabeth Ortiz, co-owner of Cactus Blue Cafe and an educator and researcher in media communications, for another edition of My 3 Songs. Elizabeth picks out three songs to play and tells us why she picked them and what they mean to her.

Elizabeth discusses the music that has followed her through different stages of her life, from Glenn Miller’s “Moonlight Serenade,” which became her wedding song, to Mary J. Blige’s “Real Love,” and Tito Puente’s “Oye Como Va,” which she connects to music crossing genre boundaries.

Playlist:

• Glenn Miller & His Orchestra - “Moonlight Serenade” - RCA Victor (1939)

• Mary J. Blige - “Real Love” - What’s the 411? (1992)

• Tito Puente - “Oye Como Va” - El Rey Bravo (1963)

• Santana - “Oye Como Va” - Abraxas (1970)

Listen to full versions of the songs below.

(Original air-date: 5/12/2026)

