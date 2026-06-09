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My 3 Songs: Elizabeth Ortiz of Cactus Blue Cafe

WDIY | By Bill Dautremont-Smith
Published June 9, 2026 at 8:14 AM EDT
Elizabeth Ortiz and Bill Dautremont-Smith in the WDIY studios.

Bill Dautremont-Smith welcomes Elizabeth Ortiz, co-owner of Cactus Blue Cafe and an educator and researcher in media communications, for another edition of My 3 Songs. Elizabeth picks out three songs to play and tells us why she picked them and what they mean to her.

Elizabeth discusses the music that has followed her through different stages of her life, from Glenn Miller’s “Moonlight Serenade,” which became her wedding song, to Mary J. Blige’s “Real Love,” and Tito Puente’s “Oye Como Va,” which she connects to music crossing genre boundaries.

Playlist:

• Glenn Miller & His Orchestra - “Moonlight Serenade” - RCA Victor (1939)
• Mary J. Blige - “Real Love” - What’s the 411? (1992)
• Tito Puente - “Oye Como Va” - El Rey Bravo (1963)
• Santana - “Oye Como Va” - Abraxas (1970)

Listen to full versions of the songs below.

(Original air-date: 5/12/2026)
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WDIY Headlines My 3 SongsInterviewElizabeth OrtizLive
Bill Dautremont-Smith
Dr. Bill Dautremont-Smith was Executive Director at WDIY from April 2008 until his retirement in August 2013. His involvement in radio began at WDIY in February 2003, after taking an early retirement from a long career in technology development at Agere/Lucent/AT&T/Bell Labs, where he was CTO responsible for strategy development of one of Agere's fiber optic communications divisions.
See stories by Bill Dautremont-Smith
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