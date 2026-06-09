My 3 Songs: Bev Conklin

Bill Dautremont-Smith welcomes vocalist, bandleader, composer and musician Bev Conklin for another edition of My 3 Songs. Bev picks out three songs to play and tells us why she picked them and what they mean to her.

Bev discusses her early exposure to music, her family’s travels, her New Orleans roots, and the personal stories behind the songs she selected. Her picks include Beethoven’s “Moonlight Sonata,” her own song “Only You,” and Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Gimme Back My Bullets.”

Playlist:

• Ludwig van Beethoven - “Moonlight Sonata,” First Movement - performed by Rousseau

• Bev Conklin / The BC Combo - “Only You” - Lively (2010)

• Lynyrd Skynyrd - “Gimme Back My Bullets” - Gimme Back My Bullets (1976)

Listen to full versions of the songs below.

(Original air-date: 3/3/2026)

