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My 3 Songs: Bev Conklin

WDIY | By Bill Dautremont-Smith
Published June 9, 2026 at 8:07 AM EDT
Bev Conklin joins Bill Dautremont-Smith for My 3 Songs.

Bill Dautremont-Smith welcomes vocalist, bandleader, composer and musician Bev Conklin for another edition of My 3 Songs. Bev picks out three songs to play and tells us why she picked them and what they mean to her.

Bev discusses her early exposure to music, her family’s travels, her New Orleans roots, and the personal stories behind the songs she selected. Her picks include Beethoven’s “Moonlight Sonata,” her own song “Only You,” and Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Gimme Back My Bullets.”

Playlist:

• Ludwig van Beethoven - “Moonlight Sonata,” First Movement - performed by Rousseau
• Bev Conklin / The BC Combo - “Only You” - Lively (2010)
• Lynyrd Skynyrd - “Gimme Back My Bullets” - Gimme Back My Bullets (1976)

Listen to full versions of the songs below.

(Original air-date: 3/3/2026)
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WDIY Headlines My 3 SongsInterviewBev ConklinLive
Bill Dautremont-Smith
Dr. Bill Dautremont-Smith was Executive Director at WDIY from April 2008 until his retirement in August 2013. His involvement in radio began at WDIY in February 2003, after taking an early retirement from a long career in technology development at Agere/Lucent/AT&T/Bell Labs, where he was CTO responsible for strategy development of one of Agere's fiber optic communications divisions.
See stories by Bill Dautremont-Smith
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