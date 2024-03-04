My 3 Songs: WDIY's New Executive Director Margaret McConnell
Bill Dautremonth-Smith welcomes Margaret McConnell, WDIY's new Executive Director, to the studio to pick out three of her favorite songs to play and discuss her new role heading Lehigh Valley Public Radio.
Playlist:
- Allison Russell - "Stay Right Here" - The Returner (2023) - Fantasy Records
- Brandi Carlile - "Party of One" - By the Way, I Forgive You (2018) - Elektra Records
- Fugees - "Killing Me Softly" - The Score (1996) - Columbia Records
Listen to full version of the songs below.
(Original air-date: 2/27/2024)