My 3 Songs: WDIY's New Executive Director Margaret McConnell

WDIY | By Bill Dautremont-Smith
Published March 4, 2024 at 7:19 PM EST
Margaret McConnel sits in the studio with Bill Dautremont-Smith behind the on-air control board.
Maragaret McConnell officially began her role as WDIY Executive Director last week. She joined Bill Dautremonth-Smith in the studio to pick out three of her favorite songs.

Bill Dautremonth-Smith welcomes Margaret McConnell, WDIY's new Executive Director, to the studio to pick out three of her favorite songs to play and discuss her new role heading Lehigh Valley Public Radio.

Playlist:

  • Allison Russell - "Stay Right Here" - The Returner (2023) - Fantasy Records
  • Brandi Carlile - "Party of One" - By the Way, I Forgive You (2018) - Elektra Records
  • Fugees - "Killing Me Softly" - The Score (1996) - Columbia Records

Listen to full version of the songs below.

(Original air-date: 2/27/2024)
WDIY Headlines My 3 SongsAllison RussellBrandi CarlileFugees
Bill Dautremont-Smith
Dr. Bill Dautremont-Smith was Executive Director at WDIY from April 2008 until his retirement in August 2013. His involvement in radio began at WDIY in February 2003, after taking an early retirement from a long career in technology development at Agere/Lucent/AT&T/Bell Labs, where he was CTO responsible for strategy development of one of Agere's fiber optic communications divisions.
