My 3 Songs: WDIY's New Executive Director Margaret McConnell

Bill Dautremonth-Smith welcomes Margaret McConnell, WDIY's new Executive Director, to the studio to pick out three of her favorite songs to play and discuss her new role heading Lehigh Valley Public Radio.

Allison Russell - "Stay Right Here" - The Returner (2023) - Fantasy Records

(2023) - Fantasy Records Brandi Carlile - "Party of One" - By the Way, I Forgive You (2018) - Elektra Records

(2018) - Elektra Records Fugees - "Killing Me Softly" - The Score (1996) - Columbia Records

(Original air-date: 2/27/2024)