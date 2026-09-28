My 3 Songs: Tiffany Sondergaard of TS Brand Elevation

Marc Dobbs welcomes Tiffany Sondergaard, owner of TS Brand Elevation, for another edition of My 3 Songs. Sondergaard picks out three songs to play and shares why they matter to her.

Sondergaard discusses her work in public relations, event marketing and talent management, along with the ideas behind her selections, from Beyoncé's influence on concert culture to compassion for people experiencing homelessness and the importance of living life on your own terms.

She will also be a celebrity panelist at WDIY's Lehigh Valley Hollywood Squares fundraiser on Tuesday, October 27 at the State Theatre Center for the Arts in Easton. Get tickets and event information here: https://www.wdiy.org/lehigh-valley-hollywood-squares

Playlist:

• Beyoncé - "Break My Soul" - Renaissance (2022)

• Crystal Waters - "Gypsy Woman (She's Homeless)" - Surprise (1991)

• Jill Scott - "Golden" - Beautifully Human: Words and Sounds, Vol. 2 (2004)

(Original air-date: 9/25/2026)

