Award Day! WDIY Receives 17 Professional Keystone Media Awards at Ceremony in Harrisburg

WDIY staff and volunteers were in Harrisburg on Thursday, October 16 for the Pennsylvania News Media Association's 2025 Professional Keystone Media Awards, held at the Sheraton Harrisburg Hershey Hotel. The station walked away with 17 awards, a new record for WDIY at a single award ceremony.

"These prestigious honors celebrate the journalists and newsrooms across Pennsylvania who go above and beyond to inform, inspire and uphold the First Amendment," the PNMA said in an announcement on Facebook.

WDIY's awards were in the Radio II division that includes all radio stations throughout the Commonwealth outside of Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.

The station's wins include placing first in 7 categories, as well as being named 'Outstanding News Operation' for the Radio II division. WDIY's 17 awards were also the second highest total number of awards for a single radio station out of all the stations recognized.

In her acceptance speech for the Outstanding News Operation award, recognized the work of WDIY's staff and volunteers, as well as WDIY's role in the community.

"This award is a testament to the hard work of my staff of four and over 100 volunteers who power our airwaves with community-curated music and community affairs programs," WDIY Executive Director Margaret McConnell said in her acceptance speech for the Outstanding News Operation award.

"This is an important part of connecting our community in the Lehigh Valley, and it's one of the reasons that public media is so important across the entire country. It is a connector, and it is an outlet for voices who would not be heard otherwise."

A list of WDIY’s awards is below.

Outstanding News Operation (Broadcast)



Radio II: WDIY 88.1 FM

Best Continuing Coverage



Best Series



Best Feature



Best Documentary



Best Digital Presence



First Place: WDIY website, app, and digital strategies - Shamus McGroggan

Best Use of Photography



Best Use of Sound



Podcast (Broadcast)



A complete list of the 2025 winners in all radio, TV, and newspaper categories is available at the Keystone Media Awards website.

According to an announcement on the PNMA's website, the organization received 2,513 entries from 119 different news organizations across the Commonwealth for this year's contest.

The recognition in the Keystone Media Awards comes on the heels of WDIY being awarded an Excellence in Broadcasting Award in April for the station's bilingual podcast, Charla Comunitaria, for 'Outstanding Public Affairs Program/Program Series'. The Excellence in Broadcasting Awards are given annually by the Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters.