Max Barajas
IronPigs General Manager Kurt Landes unveiled a new uniform that completes the "Lehigh Valley Trifecta." WDIY's Max Barajas has more.
The Lehigh Valley Greenways Conservation Landscape recently issued mini-grants for the Lehigh Valley to advance land conservation and restoration. WDIY’s Max Barajas has more details.
The Trexler Trust has announced that grants have been awarded to 85 Lehigh County organizations and charities, and the City of Allentown. WDIY's Max Barajas has more.
Lehigh County Emergency Management and PPL Electric are giving tips on handling this week's heat wave. WDIY's Max Barajas has more details.
The City of Allentown has announced a free summer meals program for students in the Allentown School District. WDIY's Max Barajas has more details.
The Industrial Archives & Library (IAL) announced that they received a donation of property and highlight their future intentions. WDIY's Max Barajas has more.
A raid in Bethlehem by federal immigration officials has caused an uproar in the community. WDIY's Max Barajas has more details.
Lehigh Valley Hospital in Muhlenberg conducted their groundbreaking ceremony to start operations in their ER. WDIY's Max Barajas has more.
Northampton County officials express their thoughts on cuts being made to the 2025 Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP). WDIY's Max Barajas has more.
Recent grant funding will allow Lehigh Valley International Airport to expand their operations. WDIY's Max Barajas reports.