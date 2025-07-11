Center for Animal Health and Welfare Partnering with ProJeCt Easton

The Center for Animal Health & Welfare (CAHW), a life-saving adoption facility dedicated to finding homes for homeless pets, announced that they are partnering with the ProJeCt of Easton to relocate its pet food pantry to ProJeCt of Easton’s Food Pantry.

A press release noted that since 2022, the CAHW has held pet food bank days twice a month at their second location, Project PAW in Downton Easton. Project PAW, which had a thrift store and cat cafe, ceased operations at the end of June as the CAHW is seeking to reorganize their resources to best serve the community and to serve those with pets.

The CAHW will hold their last pet food day at Project PAW on July 12. Starting on July 23, the organization will shift operations and begin distributing pet food and cat litter at Project’s Food Pantry, located at 330 Ferry Street in Easton. They will operate at this location on the second and last Wednesday of each month from 10am to 12pm.

“Many community members depend on us to help feed their pets. We are grateful that we can continue to support them through our partnership with ProJeCt, an organization with an extensive history of providing collaborate services to the community,” said Rose LoPiccolo, Executive Director at the CAHW.

Kim Checkeye, The Executive Director of the ProJeCt of Easton, expressed that they are proud to partner with CAHW to address “yet another barrier faced by those we serve – caring for their beloved pets.”

“We recognize the critical role CAHW plays in ensuring pet owners have access to essential pet food, easing one more source of stress for families,” said Checkeye.

The CAHW will also announce no-cost and low-cost services for pet owners sometime soon. The CAHW accepts pet food donations, which according to their website, can be dropped off in a bin located at the front of their building.

Established in 1913, The Center for Animal Health & Welfare is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that operates a life-saving adoption facility in Easton, Pa. Dedicated to finding permanent homes for homeless pets, CAHW serves the community by providing medical care, training, placement, and support to animals in need. More information can be found by visiting healthyanimalcenter.org.