IronPigs Honor Easton with New City Series Uniform | WDIY Local News

The Lehigh Valley IronPigs unveiled a new uniform featuring a tribute to the city of Easton, which will be worn by the players during their City Series game on Thursday, August 7, when they will play against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at Coca-Cola Park.

A press conference at Easton City Square took place on July 8 featuring appearances by IronPigs President and General Manager Kurt Landes and Salvatore de Panto. Jr, the Mayor of Easton, and Easton boxing legend Larry Holmes.

The Easton City Series jersey and hat unveiled will complete a three-year tradition where the IronPigs have paid tribute to cities within the Lehigh Valley. The team paid tribute to Allentown in 2023 and Bethlehem in 2024.

“When we look at each City’s unique characteristics and determine how best to pay homage to each locale, I think we’ve captured the heart of Easton,” said Kurt Landes.

The Easton IronPigs jersey uses the same color pattern as the Easton High School Red Rovers, with a red base and grey and white trim on the sleeves. The word “Easton” appears on the chest, and the jersey features various landmarks within Easton, such as Easton Square standing in for the ‘O’ and the Northampton Street Bridge (known locally as the Free Bridge).

The cap is black with Easton Circle’s Street sign displayed as the logo. Easton’s Centre Square hosted one of the country’s first three original readings of the Declaration of Independence in 1776.

The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm. The August 7th game will host many Easton vendors, bands, and local dignitaries to celebrate and pay tribute to the city of Easton.

Easton Mayor Salvatore J. Panto Jr. stated, “The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are an asset to the entire Lehigh Valley, and I appreciate that they are aged in the entire Valley.”

Tickets can be purchased on the IronPigs website, by visiting the Provident Bank Ticket Office at Coca-Cola Park, or by calling 610-841-PIGS (7447).