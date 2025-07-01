Lehigh Valley Greenways Awards $100K for Land Restoration and Conservation | WDIY Local News

The Lehigh Valley Greenways Conservation Landscape has recently issued mini-grants totaling $100,000 to advance their goals for land conservation and restoration, outdoor recreation, revitalization through green infrastructure, and environmental education throughout the Lehigh Valley.

According to a recent press release, the Lehigh Valley Mini-Grant Program is a reimbursement grant program funded by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), while also administered by the Delaware and Lehigh National Heritage Corridor (DLNHC). The Mini-Grant program’s purpose is “to protect and promote natural resources through the implementation of ready-to-go, single-year projects,” the press release noted.

The program closed on March 13, and had requests for up to $180,000 in funds to be allocated to counties for green space preservation and land conservation.

Twelve projects in the Lehigh Valley have been awarded funding through the Lehigh Valley Greenways Mini-Grant program.

The City of Easton, Upper Macungie, Nazareth Township, and the Wildlands Conservancy were awarded grants with the goal of providing land conservation and environmental restoration.

Catasauqua and the City of Allentown were awarded grants with a goal of outdoor recreation and trail connectivity.

Bushkill Township, North Whitehall Township, and the Da Vinci Discovery Center of Science and Technology were awarded grants to revitalize the community through the green infrastructure.

The Mindful Child Initiative, Watershed Coalition and the Wildlands Conservancy were awarded grants with their goal to provide equitable education and outreach to the community.

The largest grants awarded were Upper Nazareth ($20,000) to install a harvest grove, a project that will involve eradicating invasive weeds from the site, planting diverse species, and developing a long-term maintenance plan for preservation. The City of Easton received $12,700 to install 11 trees including shrubs and perennials at 8th Street Park. Their project will also include installing a boulder to prevent stormwater runoff. Upper Macungie received $10,000 to plant and maintain 80 native trees at Grange Park.