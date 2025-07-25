LV Justice Institute to Merge with United Way | WDIY Local News

The United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley has recently announced plans to formally merge with the Lehigh Valley Justice Institute (LVJI) in an effort to better address criminal justice efforts. A press release from the United Way states that the LVJI is a nonpartisan research, policy, and advocacy organization working to build a more equitable and effective criminal justice system.

The LVJI, founded back in 2020, uses research and data to foster local change across the Valley’s criminal justice processes. Their mission is to highlight policies and produce solutions that will bring effective and positive outcomes.

Joe Welsh, the Executive Director of the Lehigh Valley Justice Institute stated, “Today’s merger with United Way, one of the largest nonprofits of the region, is a testament to the trusted and impactful work which LVJI has performed. Marrying LVJI’s data analysis skills with the ability of United Way to collect primary source data through their many initiatives in the region, will result in the delivery of the highest quality and most impactful approaches to resolving inequities in our Lehigh Valley.”

The support for this partnership is provided by board members Richard Master of MCS Industries and Charlie Marcon of Duggan & Marcon and their families. Their continuous support made this transition possible, while ensuring that the Institute’s impact can continue.

“Their generous support provides the resources so that the important research and advocacy work will continue to create a positive impact on the criminal justice system for many, many years into the future,” said United Way President and Chief Executive Officer Marci Lesko.

Officials from United Way say that the partnership will ensure long-term sustainability, enhance research efforts and reduce administrative costs. These efforts also amplify United Way’s commitment to data-driven strategies and policies that support areas of education, housing, mental health, and healthy aging.

The LVJI’s public reports have led to results including:



$200,000 in funding from Lehigh County for relief for families with children facing possible eviction

$250,000 in increased funding for Community Intervention Specialists from Lehigh County

$1,000,000 to fund and support a new youth center in Allentown.

New Allentown Police Department plans for a public dashboard on their website

Efforts to decriminalize small possessions and amounts of marijuana in Easton.

With shared values and a commitment to collaboration, the United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley and the Lehigh Valley Justice Institute are positioned to build a community where every person belongs, and every person thrives.