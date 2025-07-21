Allentown & Reading Mayors Address Illegal Swimming | WDIY Local News

Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk and Reading Mayor Eddie Moran joined forces together with Allentown and Reading’s First Responders to point out the dangers of illegal swimming and other prohibited actions in both Allentown and Reading public areas, especially after an incident where a 14-year-old boy died suddenly from drowning at Jordan Creek.

Both Allentown and Reading have ordinances which prohibit swimming or bathing in public waterways or creeks, which Mayor Matt Tuerk and Mayor Eddie Moran cited in their speeches.

Mayor Moran started off the press conference on Tuesday, July 15, to share his thoughts and frustrations about inappropriate behaviors occurring in city parks. He shared his thoughts in Spanish to reach out to Latino residents, followed by an English translation. Moran addressed the issue of illegal gatherings at Riverfront Park, emphasizing a strong need for residents to stop any dangers caused by littering trash and swimming in the rivers. He cited Reading ordinances which prohibit unauthorized gatherings and clearly ban entering or swimming in public waterways.

“The gatherings happening at Riverfront Park need to stop, plain and simple." Moran stated. "The illegal use has become a serious problem. The noise, the trash, the swimming in the river and occasional disturbances is too much. It's a nuisance to the neighborhood, a danger to public safety, and it's not what our parks are for.”

Mayor Tuerk spoke after Moran about the effect of these prohibited actions in Allentown. Tuerk discussed how Allentown has enacted ordinances and laws to prevent illegal swimming in public waterways, playing loud music in public parks, and grilling in unauthorized public spaces. Alternatives include several city pools, three spray parks, and pavilions to “grill and chill,” as Tuerk stated, that don’t put anyone in danger.

Tuerk addressed the issue of firefighters being able to navigate to these creeks during an emergency, specifically Jordan Creek. He stated that they can’t get there very easily, “it’s a huge challenge that puts our entire city at risk.”

“When they have to go through the challenges of pulling somebody out of a creek who's struggling to survive and performing CPR that puts the entire system at strain,” Tuerk stated.

A press release stated that Allentown ordinances strictly prohibit swimming or bathing in creeks and waterways within city parks unless a location is specifically designated for that activity. No natural waterway is currently designated.

Allentown Fire Chief Efrain Agosto noted that over 60 water-related incidents have been reported since Allentown passed new city ordinances. He discussed the dangers of natural waterways-which include strong currents, depth changes, cold watershock, debris, and underwater hazards.

Since 2020, Mayor Moran’s administration has invested up to $5 million for splash pads, work for their city pools, playgrounds, safe family-oriented spaces, and upgrading their city parks. However, since the implementation, many have continued to ignore the rules that prohibit illegal entry. Mayor Moran stated at the end of his speech that he and Reading Police Chief Elias Vazquez will be stepping up enforcement in Reading to prevent these issues from continuing.

“We put these rules in place to protect the public and preserve these places, but too many people think they could ignore them, and unfortunately, many of them are from our own community, our people,” Moran said. “There’s no excuses to treat Riverfront like a beach and throw parties that leave a mess behind.”

Allentown Police Chief Charles Roca stated that Allentown enforcement has been stepped up, especially after an influx of social media posts are capturing people in public waterways. He noted that they’ve found trash in the waterways, such as soiled diapers, empty alcohol bottles, and trash floating in the rivers. He said that this not only strains cleanup efforts but also taxes our natural resources.

“We recently experienced a loss of life of a young person who died from complications of drowning after being pulled from Jordan Creek," Chief Roca stated. "As a father, I do not want to see this repeated. I will say that again. As a father, I do not want to see this repeated.”

“This isn't just an Allentown or a Reading problem. It's a regional Pennsylvania problem," Chief Roca said. "We want people to enjoy and come downtown, but to do so safely. And we also want to think about making sure that our police officers, our firefighters, our EMS, have access in case there's a true emergency that rises up.”

Mayor Tuerk noted that Allentown residents could face up to a $100 ticket for swimming in public waterways or creeks.

“We also need to continue to deliver these messages and deliver these messages in exceptionally clear ways to people,” Tuerk said.

Reading issues $300 tickets for illegal swimming.

"This is not to enforce a law so that we can generate funds," Mayor Moran stated. "Again, the purpose of these rules, regulations and this press conference is to educate our community."

“Enough warning guys. The talk has to stop, actions have to be made, and it breaks my heart that we have to enforce these rules, but we will,” Moran addressed to the public.

Residents and visitors are reminded:

Allentown- Swimming in creeks, rivers, or city waterways is not permitted.

Littering, noise violations, and unpermitted group events are subject to enforcement.

Use designated city pools, splash pads, and recreation programs for safe summer fun.

Both cities will be working together, along with their respective police departments and fire officials, to step up enforcement and educate the public.