© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Read a message from WDIY Executive Director Margaret McConnell on the recent House vote to claw back public media funding.

Officials Call for Extreme Weather Infrastructure | WDIY Local News

WDIY | By James Zipprodt
Published July 24, 2025 at 4:58 PM EDT
State Rep. Robert Freeman was among the speakers at Thursday's event highlighting the increased frequency and impact of severe weather across the region and calling for both local and federal safeguards.
Max Barajas
/
WDIY
State Rep. Robert Freeman was among the speakers at Thursday's event highlighting the increased frequency and impact of severe weather across the region and calling for both local and federal safeguards.

Several speakers addressed growing threats of flooding and severe storms in the Lehigh Valley at an Easton press conference on Thursday. The event follows heavy rain events early last year that caused flooding and road closures, power outages in August of 2024 during Tropical Storm Debbie, and flash flooding across the region last week.

Dr. Christa Kelleher, PhD, a professor from Lafayette College and a hydrologist, warned about the growing size of storms.

“Our conclusively warming climate is making extreme events like flooding, as well as droughts, as well as hurricanes, even worse. Over the last few decades, our biggest storms have been getting bigger, and these storms will continue to grow into the future.”

Speakers highlighted the impacts these storms can have on local communities and the need for proper infrastructure to plan for and respond to future storms. That preparation is needed on a federal level, but it’s also vital to take local action, said Rachel Hogan Carr, Executive Director at the Nature Nurture Center.

“And communities like Easton that have experienced flooding and should expect it again should be asking now, ‘What happens if we get a flood worse than we had in 2004, ‘05, and ‘06? Are we prepared for that?”

State Representative Robert Freeman agreed with that thought, noting the negative impacts that could result from cuts made in Washington D.C., like the cancellation of the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities program, 800 position removals at the National Weather Service and FEMA, and budget cuts to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Pennsylvania joined a lawsuit this week against the Trump administration over its elimination of FEMA programs that could have funded dozens of flood and disaster protection projects.
Tags
WDIY Headlines weather disasterssevere weatherRep. Robert FreemanEastonLehigh Valley
James Zipprodt
James is the News and Public Affairs Director for WDIY. He reports on stories in the Lehigh Valley and across the state which impact the region, along with managing WDIY's volunteers who help create the station's diverse line-up of public affairs programs.
See stories by James Zipprodt
Related Content