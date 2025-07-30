Programmers Reflect On WDIY's 30 Years And Its Future | WDIY Local News

30 years ago, WDIY 88.1 made its way to the airwaves and started to form connections with the community through its continuous broadcasting and local news. WDIY offers many voices through their programs, such as Arts Salon and Charla Comunitaria, bringing recognition to local artists and leaders, and more.

I interviewed some of WDIY’s volunteers, like Steve Aaronson and his wife Rosalie Viscomi, Michael Drabenstott, and Aurea Ortiz.

Steve Aaronson and Rosalie Viscomi have hosted Swing Sunday, one of WDIY’s many music programs since 2002. They also host Fresh Air on Tuesdays, and Steve has been hosting a folk music show on Monday nights since 2006.

“WDIY, that's the only station that I have programmed into all of our radios, which we still use in our house, radios, all the radios in the car and so on,” Rosalie said.

Michael Drabenstott discussed his involvement at WDIY.

“I'm a volunteer host for two different shows- The Inside Dish, which talks about the Lehigh Valley food scene, which I've been doing. I think this is our eighth season, so it's been a while now, and I am also a co-host of that show, and a frequent host of Active Lehigh Valley, which has been going on for about two years now,” Michael said.

Aurea Ortiz explained how she became involved with hosting a show called “Charla Comunitaria.” Her best friend, Olga Negron, recommended that Ortiz take over the show after Negron had to leave the area to go work for Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro’s office.

“I've been blessed to be able to have a show, which is a bilingual show called “Charla Comunitaria," Aurea said.

“I've never done anything like this before, but it's an exciting thing, you know, I retired. Well, you know, I don't know how to stay still. So, let me do something that could help someone else”

“I think that when we have a voice, specifically, our Hispanic community, it's important. That’s why to me, this wonderful opportunity that WDIY has given us is amazing. I’m truly grateful for it.”

“WDIY gives a face and voice, and in essence, they give us an opportunity.”

“We are here because we have a passion for what we do, and I think that’s what WDIY brings. WDIY brings everyone together with their own passion.”

“I believe we will not go anywhere if we start uniting.”

Steve and Michael highlighted life-defining experiences they've had here, and how being at WDIY has impacted them.

Steve mentioned being able to meet his folk hero, Janis Ian.

“Well, you mentioned me meeting my heroes. One in particular, her name is Janis Ian, and she brought me in, she gave me the opportunity to spend two hours with her on the air on a Monday night when she was here for Musikfest. It was like we knew each other all our lives. It wasn't an interview, it was a conversation.”

Michael talked about bringing in notable guests from the local food scene, including businesses like Yocco’s, A-Treat, Josh Early Candies, and The Kiffle Kitchen.

“It's been a real treat to get these people in and hear their stories and what they're providing us, and how they're providing us with delicious food that also nourishes us, and those are some of the names people would know. But what we found over the years is that everyone comes in with a great story, and it's really our honor and a privilege to be able to give them the platform to tell it,” Michael said.

“It's people that have a local story and have a local connection, and how they're doing things differently and how they're doing things that add to the Lehigh Valley foodway and the food culture that we have here.”

Rosalie, Michael and Aurea offered advice to anyone who is thinking about providing their time and volunteer services to the station. Here's what they all said.

Rosalie

“Be willing to give, because that’s what it takes. You have to have a passion, and you have to want to keep this. Without you, as a volunteer, we won’t have that in addition to the funding that’s necessary.”

“There's one thing that always amazes me. A lot of holidays are on Mondays, you know, staff at WDIY have the day off. But you know that place still runs, and you know why? Because of the volunteers, people take it seriously. We're not getting paid to be there on a Monday, on a holiday, and people still give themselves, and I don’t know where else you find that.”

Michael

“If you’re thinking about volunteering, it's more than just giving your time to the station. Really, what you're doing is providing a service to all the potential listeners of the Greater Lehigh Valley, and it's providing resources and providing capacity for the multitude of voices that are heard here. Each of us might have our own individual role, but we're all part of this important network to keep the station going.”

Aurea

“Be yourself. You know, you don't have to impress anybody. And that's a cool thing about the radio. You really don’t have to impress anyone. Just be yourself and bring a message that builds up people, that provides information that you're able to communicate naturally, like being yourself and with your own passion. If you're passionate about something, just say it and do it.”

With recent federal funding cuts to public media, they discussed their concerns about what stands to be lost. Here's what they all said.

Rosalie

“I see it as a big hole, a big hole in the community.”

Aurea

“I think it will be a disaster for our community. I think that WDIY’s purpose is not political.”

Michael

“The community would be at a huge loss if funding cuts diminish the amount of local programming that we have. We need to build bridges with other communities and with other individuals and other constituents, and we do that by hearing and by listening, and without those voices and without the station being able to provide a platform for them, a lot of those voices go unheard.”

WDIY has been on the air for 30 years, since January 8, 1995.