Photos & Video: WDIY's 30th Anniversary All-Star Celebration

WDIY celebrated its 30th anniversary of broadcasting with a gathering at Allentown's South Mountain Grove on June 7, 2025. Volunteers, members, listeners, staff, and board members packed under the Grove's covered pavilion to dodge some brief but intense rain and listen to a musical line-up of artists that included:

• Dave Fry (host of Live from Godfrey Daniels and Sunday Folk)

• Deejay Byg Fury (host of Myxxin' Up Da Bag, Y'All)

• Ed Bloss & Johnny McNamara (host of Rhythm & Roots)

• Jack Adams Blues Band feat. Jack Adams (host of Bluesville)

• Woodside Avenue feat. Mike Flynn (host of All Things Considered)

• Piper's Request feat. Rick Weaver (host of Celtic Faire) with John Beatty (Johnny B, host of Blue Moon Cruising)

• Stewart Brodian (host of The Blend and Saturday Night Alternative)

• Tavern Tan feat. Doug Ashby (host of Roots After Hours) with Mike McMillan (host of Rhythm & Roots)

• The Druckenmillers feat. Tom Druckenmiller (host of In the Tradition, Sing Out! Radio Magazine, and Sunday Folk) with Norm Williams (host of Live from Godfrey Daniels and Fresh Air)

Also on-site was Da Vinci Science Center with family projects to create bubble wands and plant terrariums. Many attendees browsed WDIY's tricky tray raffle that featured baskets with items from local companies and organizations that were donated to the station.

Thank you to everyone who attended. What a great way to celebrate three decades of broadcasting in the Lehigh Valley! Check out some photos above and a video below courtesy of Vision Spirit Filmz, LLC.